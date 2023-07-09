District admins spent Rs1.78bn in May to resolve plaints referred by ombudsman

LAHORE: Following the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, all 36 district administrations across Punjab undertook various repair and maintenance tasks in May of this year to resolve public complaints.

These initiatives encompassed a wide range of activities, including repairing sewerage lines, restoring water supply lines, fixing street lights, covering manholes, cleaning and repairing streets and roads, and maintaining water filtration plants to ensure clean drinking water for the local population.

The total expenditure for these activities amounted to Rs1.78 billion, with 363 requests being successfully processed after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesman for the office highlighted the financial breakdown of the spent funds. While giving details, he said that this includes Rs227 million for 26 requests related to sewerage lines restoration, Rs0.7 million for 84 demands regarding manhole covers, Rs0.43 million for 29 requests for garbage collection and cleaning areas in different districts, Rs1.74 billion for 26 requests for roads repair and maintenance, Rs4.27 million for 35 requests for water filtration plants repair and maintenance.

Furthermore, Rs12.23 million was spent to resolve 11 complaints related to water supply lines repair, while 152 complaints regarding street lights repair and restoration were addressed by the concerned administration, incurring an expenditure of Rs0.47 million, the spokesman added.

The spokesman expressed contentment with the prompt resolution of public grievances facilitated by the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman.