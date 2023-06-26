Former aide alleges Imran conspired with Nisar to disqualify Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Ishaq Khakwani, a spokesperson of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), has made startling allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar, claiming they conspired to disqualify Jahangir Tareen, the patron of the newly-formed party.

According to Geo News, Khakwani, in a statement, emphasized the lack of discussion surrounding the motives behind Khan’s actions against Tareen, the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general who faced a lifetime disqualification in December 2017.

Nisar retired as the chief justice of Pakistan in 2019.

“Can the PTI chairman deny the assistance provided by the former chief justice [Nisar]?” questioned Khakwani.

He criticised Khan for claiming moral superiority while withholding the truth about his alleged involvement in the matter. “The PTI chairman will have to answer for his conspiratorial role in the disqualification of Jahangir Tareen,” he said.

Tareen severed ties with the PTI after encountering differences with Khan in 2020. He played a significant role in Punjab politics, assisting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in installing Hamza Shehbaz as the chief minister of the province.

However, Shehbaz was subsequently removed from office and replaced by Parvez Elahi, who had the backing of the PTI.