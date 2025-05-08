A Comparison of Pakistan and India’s Military Strength and Commitment

Despite its significantly larger defense expenditure, India’s military often struggles with outdated equipment, sluggish procurement processes, and an overly bureaucratic acquisition system. Many Indian Army units still rely on Soviet-era tanks and artillery, while modernization projects frequently face prolonged delays. In contrast, Pakistan has made notable strides in updating its missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and command-and-control infrastructure.

Perhaps the most critical component of military effectiveness is morale and ideological commitment. The Pakistan Army emphasizes Islamic values, national pride, and the defense of the Ummah, all of which serve as powerful motivational pillars. Pakistani soldiers, whether stationed in the harsh deserts of Sindh or the freezing heights of Siachen, consistently display resilience, loyalty, and a high level of dedication. The army’s emphasis on internal cohesion and spiritual strength fosters a uniquely committed fighting force.

By comparison, the Indian Army faces ongoing morale challenges. Reports of high suicide rates, internal dissent, dissatisfaction with pay and conditions, and unresolved grievances are widespread. Moreover, divisions based on caste and religion continue to undermine unit cohesion, weakening long-term operational readiness and troop morale.

Strategically, Pakistan’s geographic position— bordering China, Iran, Afghanistan, and India— places it at the center of key regional dynamics. The Pakistan Army has effectively leveraged this position by fostering strong defense partnerships with countries such as China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These relationships, strengthened through joint exercises, weapons development, and military diplomacy, have bolstered Pakistan’s regional and global military standing.

In the realm of air power— a defining factor in modern warfare— South Asia is dominated by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). While the IAF enjoys greater size and budgetary resources, the PAF frequently excels in key performance areas such as pilot training, operational readiness, combat effectiveness, and strategic flexibility.

The underlying difference lies in doctrine and organizational philosophy. The PAF is built as a lean, highly agile, combat-focused force, structured to respond rapidly to any threat. This has instilled a continuous state of operational readiness across all levels. Conversely, the IAF operates within a broader bureaucratic framework, often slowed by political considerations, logistical challenges, and limited joint-force integration. Issues such as interoperability and command structure inefficiencies have hampered its overall effectiveness.

Ultimately, one of the most decisive indicators of an air force’s strength is the skill and preparedness of its pilots— and in this domain, the PAF maintains a formidable reputation. In this regard, the PAF maintains a clearly established advantage. Pakistan has consistently prioritized intensive pilot training, emphasizing realistic combat simulations, rapid decision-making, and mastery of air superiority tactics.

Pakistani pilots are regularly recognized for their exceptional skill. During joint exercises, the United States Air Force and several NATO allies have repeatedly ranked Pakistani fighter pilots among the finest they have trained or flown alongside. The PAF has earned widespread recognition for its precision and professionalism during international exercises, including its participation in the US-based Red Flag and Green Flag drills.

In contrast, the Indian Air Force has often been criticized for its relatively limited real-world combat experience and reliance on outdated Soviet-era doctrines. Although India regularly conducts joint exercises with foreign forces, its pilot training programme has faced scrutiny due to a comparatively high rate of accidents and aircraft crashes. PAF’s long-standing culture of maintaining high operational readiness sets it apart. Efficient aircraft maintenance, systematic pilot rotation, and rapid deployment capabilities are core strengths.

As recent events have shown, The Pakistani nation firmly believes that its defence is in safe hands, with the Pakistan Army fully committed to protecting every inch of the country in the event of aggression. The Pakistan Army has successfully reassured the nation that its security is in capable hands. The people of Pakistan stand united with the Army and take pride in having such dedicated defenders of the homeland. India should learn from history and avoid any form of aggression.

The PAF has also modernized its air defence systems, incorporating advanced radar technology, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile surface-to-air missile batteries to enable real-time threat tracking and response. Despite India’s heavy investment in modernization, its military continues to struggle with logistical inefficiencies and interoperability issues, often delaying real-time operational coordination.

Although India boasts a larger and more diverse fleet— including Rafale jets, Su-30MKIs, and the indigenous Tejas— the advantages of this arsenal are frequently undermined by procurement delays, maintenance backlogs, and poor serviceability. For example, the Su-30MKI, an IAF backbone, has faced persistent issues with upkeep and availability.

In contrast, the PAF emphasizes quality and cost-effectiveness. Its investment in the JF-17 Thunder programme, developed in collaboration with China, has produced a lightweight, multi-role fighter that is affordable, easy to maintain, and combat-ready. The latest JF-17 Block III variant features advanced capabilities such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, electronic warfare systems, and beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles— placing it on par with many 4.5-generation fighters.

Additionally, Pakistan’s integration of the F-16, a globally respected multirole aircraft, has significantly strengthened its aerial capabilities. The F-16 has consistently demonstrated its value in both simulated and real-world combat, including the 2019 skirmish. In contrast, India’s indigenous Tejas programme has been hampered by delays, budget overruns, and persistent performance issues. Despite taking over three decades to reach full operational status, the Tejas still faces limited deployment due to ongoing technical refinements.

Pakistan’s collaborative approach to military development, particularly through its partnership with China, has proven far more efficient. By aligning defence objectives with economic feasibility, the PAF has modernized swiftly without overextending national resources. Its procurement strategy remains focused on operational needs rather than political optics.

Central to Pakistan’s naval doctrine is the concept of “minimum credible deterrence,” which seeks to establish strategic parity without fueling an arms race. The PN emphasizes asymmetric warfare capabilities— such as stealth operations, submarine-based deterrence, and missile systems— to counterbalance India’s numerical superiority. On the other hand, the Indian Navy pursues a blue-water strategy with ambitions of global maritime presence and force projection beyond the Indian Ocean. While this vision appears impressive, it often overextends the force, diverting attention from immediate regional challenges— particularly along India’s western seaboard— where Pakistan maintains a concentrated and purpose-driven presence.

India’s fleet comprises over 150 vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and amphibious assault ships. However, a large fleet does not inherently guarantee combat effectiveness. The Pakistan Navy, though smaller with approximately 50–60 active ships, has consistently focused on acquiring advanced, mission-specific platforms. It operates modern Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates and Agosta-90B submarines, and is in the process of acquiring Hangor-class submarines— all outfitted with sophisticated sonar systems, low observability features, and precision missile capabilities. These assets are well-suited for stealth operations, anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missions, and robust coastal defense.

In contrast, India’s naval procurement has sometimes lacked coherence, with delays in shipbuilding projects and complications in integrating new technologies. INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier has faced recurrent maintenance and operational issues, while India’s indigenous submarine programme has experienced significant setbacks. Pakistan, by comparison, has pursued a leaner and more agile approach, investing in technologically advanced yet cost-effective platforms. This strategy has enabled quicker deployment cycles and a more combat-ready fleet.

Across all branches— army, navy and air force— the Pakistani military has consistently demonstrated tactical proficiency and operational superiority during various conflicts and engagements with India.

Pakistan’s armed forces have consistently exceeded expectations, often defeating or outmaneuvering their Indian counterparts in critical tactical and strategic situations. Whether through the Pakistan Army’s battlefield resilience, the Navy’s audacious submarine operations, or the PAF’s unparalleled aerial precision, Pakistan’s military successes demonstrate that skill, strategy, and courage can overcome sheer numbers. Each of great battles, whether or land, sea or in the air, in the 1965 war— Chawinda, Dwarka, and Swift Retort— represents more than just military victories; they embody a national doctrine of resilience, strategic focus, and operational excellence. The response on May 7 was in that tradition.

While diplomatic efforts and peace are the ideal resolutions, Pakistan’s defense history serves as a reminder that deterrence and preparedness are essential. Pakistan, while striving for peace and coexistence, has always remained steadfast in defending its sovereignty, whereas India has increasingly adopted a more aggressive regional and military stance.

Pakistan takes great pride in the performance of its military, which has consistently outperformed the Indian Army on various fronts. COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir has made clear the military’s unwavering commitment to defending the nation against any form of aggression. His statements reflect a resolute determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.

As recent events have shown, The Pakistani nation firmly believes that its defence is in safe hands, with the Pakistan Army fully committed to protecting every inch of the country in the event of aggression. The Pakistan Army has successfully reassured the nation that its security is in capable hands. The people of Pakistan stand united with the Army and take pride in having such dedicated defenders of the homeland. India should learn from history and avoid any form of aggression.