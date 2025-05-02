In a first, America’s top university enters into Pakistani higher education sector

LAHORE: In a first, one of the top US university, Arizona State University, is all set to enter into partnership with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Lahore.
NIT, Arizona State University’s first and exclusive ASU-Cintana Alliance partner in Pakistan, will commence operations in October 2025, following the grant of its federal charter on January 25, 2025. The launch of NIT marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s higher education landscape, bridging the gap between local aspirations and global standards.
NIT Powered by Arizona State University aims to redefine higher education in Pakistan by offering access to world-class degree programs and providing students with dual-degree pathways, international exchanges, and industry-aligned certifications.
In Fall 2025, the National Institute of Technology – created in partnership with Arizona State University – will welcome its first cohort in Pakistan, offering students the unprecedented chance to earn both local and U.S. degrees in today’s most sought‑after disciplines.
At a ceremony on April 16, 2025, at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, the National Institute of Technology signed a landmark agreement with ASU—executed in partnership with Cintana Education, ASU’s global implementation arm committed to widening access to first‑rate learning worldwide.
The partnership ushers in a new chapter for Pakistani higher education: NIT students will have the option to pursue dual degrees issued jointly by NIT and ASU and tap into the ASU‑Cintana Alliance, a network of 30‑plus universities on six continents. For Pakistan’s next generation, the collaboration opens the door to world‑class instruction, global exchange, and a pipeline to innovation‑driven careers.
Founded by University‑of‑London‑trained lawyer Shahzeb Awan and Harvard M.B.A. Jahanzeb Burana, the National Institute of Technology will launch its first campus in Lahore with two flagship divisions — the School of Business Studies and the School of Digital Technologies.
Through the ASU‑Cintana Alliance, students will tap a 30‑university, six‑continent network devoted to cutting‑edge teaching and career‑ready learning. By pairing industry‑shaped curricula with global resources, NIT aims to cultivate the business and technology leaders Pakistan’s future demands. “Some journeys begin with ambition,” Mr. Awan reflected. “Mine began with loss, guided by faith and powered by a mission to serve.”
“As the first American university in Pakistan, NIT is set to redefine the higher education landscape of the country and be a platform for nurturing world-class talent”, said Jahanzeb Burana.
Located near DHA Phase 7, NIT is building a state-of-the-art campus designed for innovation and excellence. With top-end modern infrastructure, cutting-edge facilities, and dynamic learning spaces, NIT will provide students with an immersive academic experience that meets global standards.
Dr. Faisal Bari, a seasoned educationist and a highly respected name in Pakistani and international academia, has joined as the Vice Chancellor, bringing extensive academic leadership and a vision to position NIT as a Tier 1 institution focused on employability, innovation, and excellence.
“NIT will offer a transformative learning experience, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the evolving global economy,” said Dr. Faisal Bari.
