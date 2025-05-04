Kaleem Ullah rejects legitimacy of May 6 KPKFA Congress meeting

LAHORE: Senior Congress member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association (KPKFA), Kaleem Ullah Khan, has strongly opposed the Extraordinary Congress meeting scheduled for May 6, terming it “illegal, unconstitutional, and in direct violation of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Constitution 2025”.

Speaking on behalf of several fellow Congress members, Kaleem asserted that the meeting is being called by “an unrecognized Acting General Secretary, Mr. Hussain Ahmed,” and is being “wrongfully endorsed by Mr. Nasrullah Khan, whose claim to the KPKFA presidency is equally illegitimate.”

Kaleem pointed to a formal letter from the PFF, dated April 23, 2025, which declared these appointments as non-compliant with the federation’s constitutional framework. “The Congress is the only constitutionally empowered decision-making body. Any attempt to circumvent it undermines the principles of democratic governance in football,” he said.

He further emphasised that a properly constituted Extraordinary Congress meeting had already been scheduled for April 29, 2025, with due notice and adherence to PFF statutes. “Any parallel meeting, including the one proposed for May 6, is procedurally invalid and without legal standing,” he affirmed.

Calling for strict accountability, Kaleem demanded disciplinary action against the organisers of the May 6 meeting, particularly Mr. Nasrullah Khan, citing efforts to destabilise football governance in the province. “The future of football in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa depends on our commitment to legality, transparency, and institutional integrity,” he said.

“On April 29, 2025, we, the undersigned DFA Presidents of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association (KPFA), hereby requisition an Extraordinary Congress in accordance with Article 30 of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Constitution. The Extraordinary Congress will now be held on May 13, 2025.”

Highlighting specific constitutional infractions, Kaleem referenced Article 33 of the PFF Constitution, noting that the mandatory 21-day notice was never issued for the May 6 meeting, rendering it null and void. “We will not stand by while football in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hijacked by those who blatantly disregard constitutional norms. Any attempt to legitimize such unauthorized moves will be strongly opposed,” he concluded.