US’ evacuation plan for American citizens on Taiwan island shows it has made calculations to abandon the island at any time after turning it into a “minefield” and “ammunition depot” through continuous provocations and arm sales, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of State Council, said on Monday.

The US government is preparing evacuation plan for American citizens living in Taiwan, sources revealed to the US news website The Messenger. According to an anonymous US intelligence official, the plan has been underway for at least six months and has “heated up over the past two months or so” due to the recent “heightened level of tension.”

Media reports indicated one thing, while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan boast about the “best-ever Taiwan-US relations,” the island is nothing more than a pawn in US’ strategy of containing China and can be discarded at any moment, Zhu said.

“If a war breaks out across the Taiwan Straits, the island will become a battlefield and people there will end up being cannon fodder. But the Americans in Taiwan will just leave, safe and sound,” Zhu pointed out

The US wants to replicate his approach in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, where the US just withdrew with endless turmoil, division and devastation left, on Taiwan island right now, Zhu added. “I believe the majority of people in Taiwan will have a clear understanding if the US is supporting Taiwan or harm it and if the DPP authority is protecting the island or bringing disaster to it.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also responded to the evacuation plan on Tuesday, saying despite that despite not being aware of the plan, he does know that the US has a “plan for the destruction of Taiwan” and believes the Taiwan people are able to see clearly how the US is actually seeking to harm Taiwan’s interest and even destroy Taiwan.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee passed legislation affirming its support for the initial agreement reached under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, which was described by Taiwan-based Economic Daily News as “almost framework content completely dominated by the US with great differences from traditional free trade agreements that emphasize tariff reduction and market access”.