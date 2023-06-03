Govt provide business, investment- friendly environment through upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday assured the participants that despite economic challenges, the government is determined to provide a business and investment friendly environment in the country through the upcoming budget of Fiscal Years 2023-24.

“In order to attract more companies and investments in Pakistan and put the country’s economy on a positive trajectory soon”, he added.

Federal Minister for Finance said this while in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Stock Exchange led by Farrukh Hussain Khan, MD/CEO PSX , said a press release issued here.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and PSX attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the initiative of the Finance Minister for taking on board all the stakeholders while preparing the budget for upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The delegation also brought to the notice of Finance Minister various challenges being faced by the capital markets and investors and presented recommendations to the Finance Minister to be taken into account in the upcoming Federal Budget.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the role of PSX in providing a reliable, orderly, liquid and efficient digitized market place for investors in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed sentiments of gratitude to the Finance Minister for taking on board all the leading businesses and investors before drafting the upcoming budget 2023-24.