Crackdown on protesters draws concern from US lawmakers

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers in the United States have voiced concerns about the state of human rights in Pakistan, as the government of Shehbaz Sharif continues its crackdown against people involved in protests against the brief arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Senator Bob Menendez, the chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is among those expressing apprehension over the arrests and trial of the protestors, as Pakistan grapples with an intense political crisis.

Senator Menendez expressed concerns regarding the treatment of leaders, workers, and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party after their arrests following the protests.

During a meeting with Pakistani-American doctor Asif Mahmood, who was also a Democratic candidate for Congress, the senator emphasized the US’ desire for stability and respect for human rights in Pakistan.

He also highlighted his deep concern for innocent Pakistani-Americans detained in the country, pledging to advocate for their rights.

Dr. Mahmood informed Senator Menendez that Pakistan is currently facing a democratic and human rights crisis, urging US intervention in the situation. In response, Senator Menendez affirmed the importance of respecting human rights and the rule of law, saying that stability, not turmoil, is the goal.

The Twitter of the US chapter of the party shared a video of the senator’s conversation with Dr. Mahmood, emphasizing the need for stability and respect for human rights in Pakistan.

United States Senator Bob Menendez, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his concern about human rights and the rule of law in Pakistan. He said, “We look for stability, not turmoil. And that means respecting human rights and the rule of law.”… pic.twitter.com/lufNVNYPWs — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) May 26, 2023

Two PTI leaders in the US, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan, held meetings with Senator John Cornyn in Dallas, Texas. They said that Senator Cornyn assured them of raising the matter in the US Senate and passing a bipartisan bill to address the human rights situation in Pakistan. They also mentioned that they would draw the attention of the State Department to the issue.

Sheila Jackson, the head of the Pakistan caucus in the US House of Representatives, expressed her concern over reports of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for peaceful protesters in Pakistan.

Honorable Congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18 within less then 10 hours your tweet reached out to 770K people just because you touched hearts and minds of people of Pakistan who are in need of and looking towards world leadership to come out and speak up against the state brutality… https://t.co/SjPgheENg6 — Atif Khan (@akhan4pakistan) May 27, 2023

As the founder and chair of the Congressional Pakistan caucus, she tweeted about her concerns and her intention to write to President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, urging them to address the human rights violations against the opposition and others.

She emphasized the importance of promoting a democratic Pakistan while maintaining a strong US-Pakistani relationship.

The statements from Senator Menendez, Senator Cornyn, and Congresswoman Jackson coincide with preparations for a conference on the human rights situation in Pakistan, scheduled to take place in the third week of June at Capitol Hill.

The conference aims to address the concerns raised by US lawmakers and provide a platform for discussions on the human rights situation in Pakistan.

The PTI, known for its active presence in the US, has engaged with numerous members of Congress, many of whom are expected to participate in the conference.