Opinion

Postdoctoral training

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Many higher education institutions in Pakistan offer PhD degree programmes in various fields of knowledge. Nevertheless, the well-established global norm of offering a postdoctoral position after ending a doctoral degree still needs to be realised in our part of the world. Customarily, the postdoctoral position is a logical step necessary for transforming a PhD degree holder into an independent researcher.

In principle, someone with a post- doctorate is eligible to attain a tenured academic position. Moreover, it is also possible for postdoctoral fellows to pursue non-faculty careers with duly optimised professional training they get while working in the capacity of a postdoctorate.

- Advertisement -

To introduce the postdoctoral fellowship programme in our country, there is a need to devise policies for the training scheme and support system.

This is necessary to set up a frame-work for postdoctorate, faculty members and administration staff, and to build linkages involving universities, other academic and research institutions in the country and industries that are active across the country.

Initially, the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) may be given an additional role to achieve institutional recommendation and support. It is essential to make policies pertaining to employment and training, and to establish industry-academia linkages, especially regarding technical issues that industries need to resolve with the help of academia.

With an increasing trend of enrolment in PhD programmes, it is necessary to motivate young scholars to adopt a path that might lead to a successful academic/research career. The postdoctoral programmes will lower the faculty burden, enhance the quality of research, and lead to an overall projection of industry-academia linkages and motivation of young researchers.

The state must consider supporting postdoctoral fellowship programmes in local universities in consultation with the trained professionals working in various institutions of higher learning.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous article
Imran urges supporters to ‘await’ his call for achieving ‘real freedom’
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Speaker NA unhappy with delay in New Parliament Lodges project

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday expressed dismay over poor performance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) over prolonged delay in execution...

IHC extends Imran’s bail till June 8 in inciting violence, sedition cases

NA passes contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

Thousands wish to hear ‘good to see you’ in courtrooms: Marriyum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.