Bandial maintains hope for talks to break elections deadlock

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of Pakistan expressed optimism regarding the possibility of resolving the impasse over holding elections in the country through negotiations between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The comment by Umar Ata Bandial came as a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court took up on Monday a petition by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review its previous order regarding the scheduling of polls for the parliament of Punjab.

The commission seeks a revision of the April 4 order, which had mandated the elections to be held on May 14.

The bench responsible for the case is headed by Justice Bandial and consists of justices Ijaz ul-Ahsan and Munib Akhtar. It is worth noting that this same bench had initially issued the order to conduct elections in Punjab on May 14.

During the proceedings, the chief justice noted the election commission had previously raised concerns about funds and security. “But today, the ECP has raised a question regarding the court’s jurisdiction itself,” he observed.

“We will listen to all parties involved in the case,” he assured.

Syed Ali Zafar, the lawyer representing the opposition party, argued before the court that the scope of a review petition was limited. “New points cannot be raised in a review petition,” he emphasised, urging the government to issue directives for the implementation of the court’s order.

Justice Bandial then expressed the court’s intention to hear the ECP’s arguments on the admissibility of the petition. He mentioned that notices would also be issued to the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hear their respective positions and those of other political parties.

“The court’s issued order is final,” he declared. Additionally, he emphasised that the court had no interest in politics but rather in the implementation of fundamental rights.

“We are here to protect the rights of the people. If their rights are safeguarded, the people will be content,” he observed.

Justice Bandial also expressed his concern about the deserted motorways and the stagnating economy.

He also advised the PTI lawyer to convey to the party’s leadership how elections could be conducted in a polarised manner. “You need to establish a high moral ground,” he remarked, emphasising that the main issue was holding elections within 90 days.

Justice Bandial announced that an “important matter” would be heard by the court Tuesday. He criticised the manner in which political powers were operating, saying that it was “not correct.”

“People are losing their lives. Institutions are facing risks and threats,” he lamented. Justice Bandial also revealed he was the first to suggest negotiations between the opposing sides regarding the elections.

“Negotiations must absolutely take place,” Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan said.

“Attorney General sahib, why can’t you restart negotiations with the PTI?” the judge inquired. However, the PTI’s lawyer intervened, saying that two members of their negotiating team had been arrested.

Awan argued that the government had taken the matter of negotiations “seriously” and accused the PTI of terminating the talks between the two sides.

More details to follow