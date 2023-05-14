Crackdown continues as Saifullah Niazi, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Shamim Naqvi held, Zartaj Gul booked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi, former Punjab minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Sindh MPA Shamim Naqvi were arrested during the ongoing crackdown while a terrorism case has been registered against former federal minister Zartaj Gul and 54 other leaders and workers in DG Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI stated the Islamabad police arrested its leader and Senator Saifullah Niazi, adding that he was moved to an undisclosed location now.

The PTI demanded the immediate release of party leaders who were “illegally arrested” following protests erupted across the country against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Mehmoodur Rasheed nabbed

On other hand, the Lahore Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed from Lahore, his secretary confirmed Sunday.

He said that Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was arrested when he was going to court for a hearing.

The arrests were made following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan.

Earlier, Police arrested against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from hospital following her release on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Yasmin, who was still waiting for her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail has earlier experienced a rapid deterioration in her health. The PTI leader was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore where her treatment is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court ordered the immediate release of 18 PTI women workers, including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi held

In Karachi, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi was arrested by the police on Sunday.

The police arrested the Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) from Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth following his participation in ‘peaceful protests’ staged by the PTI in a bid to “Save the Constitution and Save Pakistan”.

In a statement, the police said several cases were registered against Firdous Shamim Naqvi during the recent protests following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan – who was later released on Supreme Court’s (SC) orders.

The senior PTI leader was leading a rally in different areas. Meanwhile, the Karachi Police also detained four female party workers from Insaf House at Shahre Faisal.

Zartaj Gul among 55 booked in DG Khan

Meanwhile, the Dera Ghazi Police on Sunday registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against 55 PTI demonstrators, 25 of whom were nominated, including former federal minister Zartaj Gul.

The Gaddai Police registered the case against former federal minister Zartaj Gul, former health adviser to Punjab CM Hanif Patafi, Malik Iqbal Saqib, and others on charges of disturbing the peace, obstructing traffic, chanting anti-government and anti-army chants, assaulting police officers, and other unlawful behavior. The police are conducting raids to detain PTI leaders and workers.

According to the FIR filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Alam at the Gaddai police station, he was at Pul Dot with a police team when Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi, Malik Iqbal Saqib, Ruqiya Ramzan, 25 nominated protesters, and 30 unidentified protesters blocked the Dera-Quetta Road and interprovincial Indus Highway.

According to the report, the “miscreants” allegedly shouted insulting slogans against Pakistan Army and the government, and encouraged the protesters to vandalize public and private vehicles as well as other assets.

The demonstrators were informed that Section 144 had been imposed by the Punjab government, according to the FIR, but they disregarded the police’s advice, broke the law, assaulted the officers, and blocked the road.