Imran stands firm on allegations against senior military official

By Staff Report

PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday stood firm on his allegations against a senior military officer, who he has accused on several occasions of hatching a plot to kill him.

Khan, before leaving for Islamabad to attend the hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case related to mutiny and another case involving charges of attempted murder made the remarks.

It is pertinent to note that his remarks come a day after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that “irresponsible and baseless allegations” by Imran against the said military officer without evidence were “extremely deplorable and unacceptable”.

The PTI chairman, during a rally on Saturday again named a senior intelligence official for plotting to murder him.

“I am on the roads despite verifiable threats to my life. I have already escaped an assassination attempt once. On the second occasion, I was able to sniff out murder planning,” he had said.

Imran arrested
