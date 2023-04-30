NATIONAL

PM satisfied as Pakistan achieves ‘record bumper’ wheat crop

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 12: An aerial view of Pakistani farmers harvesting wheat crop at a field in Hyderabad, southern Sindh province, Pakistan on March 12, 2023. Pakistan is amongst the world's top ten producers of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, mango, dates and kinnow oranges, and is ranked 10th in rice production. Major crops (wheat, rice, cotton and sugar cane) contribute around 4.9 per cent, while minor crops contribute 2.1 percent to the country's total GDP. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has attributed the country’s “record bumper” wheat crop of 27.5 million metric tons to the government’s timely decisions and provision of quality seed, fertiliser, and agriculture, or Kissan, package.

In a meeting held to review the countrywide wheat procurement drive, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the country’s produce, which surpassed production during the previous ten years.

He also thanked the almighty for the blessing.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM’s Adviser Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries S.M. Tanveer, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

Despite heavy rainfalls and floods in the last year, the prime minister said that achieving a bumper wheat crop was the result of the incumbent government’s timely decisions and the best governance.

He felicitated the nation on achieving the milestone and said that the government was formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year.

The prime minister also directed the provincial and federal departments to directly purchase wheat from farmers to provide them with benefits. He also asked them to increase the procurement targets of wheat to ensure its uninterrupted supply throughout the year.

Sharif ordered strict action against hoarders and asked for the provision of required resources through banks to get a specified quantity of wheat.

‘Polite Society’, a ‘bonkers’ multi-genre martial arts adventure
