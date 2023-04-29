Speaker acknowledges journalists as essential pillar of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf praised the journalistic community of Pakistan for their responsible and professional work, acknowledging them as an essential pillar of the country.

In a reception at the Parliament House, the speaker credited the media for supporting politicians and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, which played an instrumental role in restoring democracy.

He emphasized the Parliament’s commitment to solving all problems faced by the journalistic community while urging journalists to maintain the honour and respect of the Parliament.

The speaker stressed the importance of the Parliament as the home of 220 million people and its non-negotiable supremacy. He also underscored the sanctity of the Constitution, emphasizing that its protection was a shared responsibility.

He highlighted the importance of avoiding conflicts between institutions in the interest of the country and expressed his respect for the Supreme Court.

Ashraf urged all pillars of the State to operate within their legal domains and work together for the betterment of Pakistan, particularly during the country’s challenging times on multiple fronts.

He also mentioned the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Constitution, where representatives from all pillars of the State, including Supreme Court judges, were invited.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Parliament had passed a law granting suo moto authority to three judges instead of one, but the Supreme Court had halted its implementation. He emphasized that only the Parliament holds the authority to amend or rewrite the Constitution, if necessary.