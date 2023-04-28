Imran blasts govt for ‘brazen display of state oppression’ against PTI yet again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came down hard at the imported government for resorting to brazen display of state oppression once again against peaceful PTI workers, reiterating that they could not break the PTI through fear of jail and harassment, as all these brutal tactics would not serve their purpose.

PTI Chairman said that PTI’s workers were sitting in their vehicles peacefully when Imamabad police in brazen display of state oppression pulled them out and took them away.

“This is why they want elections to be delayed because they feel they can break PTI by then, through fear of jail and harassment,” he added. However, Imran Khan vowed that these tactics would not work.

In a strong reaction to the imported government’s highhandedness, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PTI senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur was not being released despite being granted bail in all cases. He said that this act of the imported government clearly indicated that they were afraid of him.

Lashing out at the cabal of crooks for targeting judges of the apex court, Asad stated that an FIR was registered and arrest warrants was issued instantly against Imran Khan for his one sentence about Sessions Judge that they would take action against her.

However, he said that contrary to it, the government was threatening and targets the judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, but there was no one to question them. He asked why these blued-eyed were given free rein.

He went on to say that innocent citizens were being arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court once again. Asad stated that negotiation session with the government should be put on a halt until these innocent detained people were not released.

About elections funds, Asad stated that the government repeated the mantra that they did not have Rs. 21 billion to conduct elections; however, the government sanctioned Rs. 515 billion in expenses in the first 8 months of this financial year, which were not even in the budget.

He said that thus, it was evident that it was not the problem of ‘lack of notes’ (funds) but of ‘lack of votes’.

In his reaction, PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that peaceful and innocent workers of PTI who were waiting for Imran Khan’s appearance in the court were taken into custody. He said that IG Islamabad always created chaotic situation.

Farrukh said that on one hand, the imported government was holding negotiations with the PTI, while on the other, PTI people were being arrested, which clearly showed their bad intentions.