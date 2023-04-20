Energy Corridor project in the offing

ISLAMABAD: A major multipurpose Gwadar thoroughfare branded as “Energy Corridor” along Eastbay Expressway is all set to be constructed under the framework of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan.

According to Gwadar Pro, the Energy Corridor will be a long and straight pathway that is designed to facilitate the installation of underground power transmission lines reaching Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone South, and Gwadar Free Zone North.

Additionally, the corridor will host infrastructure for sewerage lines and a system of potable water pipelines.

Currently, with no railway system connecting Gwadar to the rest of Pakistan, a proposed feasibility study recommends laying down railway tracks along the straight strip of the energy corridor.

Abdul Razzaq, an official from the Gwadar Development Authority’s town planning department, informed Gwadar Pro that the allocated space along the energy corridor will also be utilized to create parks.

Trees will be planted in order to enhance the local ecosystem and contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the energy corridor, he added.

Recently, GDA Director General Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani paid a visit to Energy Corridor to review the progress of construction preparation. During the visit, GDA’s chief engineer Haji Syed Muhammad highlighted the significance and potential benefits of the Energy Corridor.

Situated strategically, the Energy Corridor is conveniently linked to the old residential and commercial areas, including Mullah Fazal Chowk.

The corridor will feature a 5 km offshoot road that will link Syed Zahoor Hashmi road, passing through Gazarwan Ward, Baloch Ward, and five other wards.