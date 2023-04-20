Bushra, lawyer fined for ‘wasting court’s time’ thru preemptive plea

LAHORE: Bushra Maneka, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, had a petition to prevent expected police action at their residence in Lahore during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays dismissed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on both Maneka and her lawyer, Azhar Siddique.

Last month, Punjab police conducted a raid at Khan’s Lahore residence while the former premier was in Islamabad for a hearing, leading to the arrest of several party workers.

During a separate case hearing earlier this week, Khan expressed his fear of another “operation” during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays, which prompted the court to instruct police not to “harass” him.

Maneka’s petition named the Ministry of Interior, the chief of Punjab police, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents, and cited “reports” of an operation being planned at Zaman Park during the holidays.

It referred to the March operation and requested the court to stop police from conducting the reported operation during the holidays.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh questioned the basis for the petition, stating that a larger bench had already issued an order to not “harass” Khan. He observed that the latest petition was similar to the matter that had already been heard and remarked on the waste of the court’s time.

Siddique subsequently offered to withdraw the petition, and the judge dismissed the case while imposing fines on Bushra and her lawyer.