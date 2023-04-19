PM reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to fortify fraternal ties with Kuwait, Oman

Kuwaiti PM reciprocates Eid greetings, conveys best wishes for people of Pakistan

Shehbaz, Omani Sultan agree to work closely towards further broadening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday recalled the historical brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to fortify the fraternal ties by transforming them into mutually rewarding economic relationship.

The prime minister telephoned Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Kuwaiti prime minister warmly reciprocated PM Shehbaz’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to celebrate it in a befitting manner, with the aim of further solidifying the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

‘SIGNIFICANCE OF PAK-OMAN ECONOMIC LINKAGES’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours.

The prime minister phoned Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted the immense potential with regard to further strengthening of the brotherly relations, especially in strategic, economic and trade spheres.

The Sultan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work closely towards further broadening bilateral relations with a view to achieving common objectives and aspirations of the people of the two countries.