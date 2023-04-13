PM Shehbaz, Zardari, Bilawal discuss ‘opening dialogue’ to get out of political imbroglio

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and urged the premier to open dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The prime minister received the two leaders at the PM’s House. During the meeting, the trio discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country. The meeting also delibearted upon the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on holding of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to develop a consensus among political parties on opening a dialogue channel for resolution of the ongoing political crisis.

The three-member committee comprises: former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The committee will approach all parties in the coalition government to discuss the issue of dialogue among the political parties, including the PTI.

The development came after former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with opposition party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), saying that the nation cannot afford any odd situation.

“I will request PM Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with the opposition and set no conditions before they begin talks,” Asif Zardari had said while addressing the Convention on the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution on Monday.

The PPP co-Chairman also asked the opposition to call on Shehbaz Sharif for talks “as he is the prime minister”.

“We cannot afford any odd situation now. The PTI is now approaching us for dialogue, but its chief wants such decisions which are in his favour,” he added.

“We will never bow to the violation of law; we will fight on every front to safeguard the Constitution and the country,” he vowed.