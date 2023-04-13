Contempt petition filed against PM, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar in SC

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The finance secretary has also been made a party in the contempt of court petition.

The petition maintains that the abovementioned government figures ‘insulted’ Supreme Court order by not issuing Rs21 billion to the Election commission of Pakistan for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) issued notices to the finance secretary, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the non-implementation of its order passed issued on April 4 to disburse funds for Punjab and KP elections.

On April 4, the Supreme Court set April 10 as the deadline for the government to disburse Rs21 billion in funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and told the ECP to report back to it on April 11.

In a notice issued by the SC registrar, the apex court issued notices to the SBP governor, finance secretary, AGP and directed them to appear before the chamber of the judges on Friday, April 14 at 11am.