Two soldiers martyred, four injured in Khyber IED blast

RAWALPINDI: At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyred and four others sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It said a vehicle of security forces was hit by improvised explosive device (IED) in general area Bara of Khyber district. In the explosion, Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a 34-year-old resident of South Waziristan, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

“Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing further said.