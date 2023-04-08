One dies as fire erupts at Karachi’s New Challi

KARACHI: A fire erupted at a multi-storey building at New Challi in Karachi’s business district, leave one dead and three others unconscious, on Saturday.

The fire first erupted at the 9th floor of RK Square in New Challi generator market, which later spread to other floors of the building leaving a person dead from suffocation and another three persons were unconscious by smoke and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

“Fifteen persons have been rescued, while rescue operation has been underway to shift people trapped in the building to safety,” rescue officials said.

According to reports six fire tenders have been engaged in the firefighting operation at the building. A snorkel has also been deployed at the scene of fire for help in the rescue and relief operation.

Last year, five siblings were burnt to death in a fire incident in Karachi when some huts in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood were gutted in blaze. The blaze gutted five huts.

The fire was erupted due to electricity short circuit, resulting in the death of five minors in a hut at the time of the fire.

The deceased, aged between 8-year to 12-year, were identified as Saima, Tayyaba, Farhan and Kamran.