Sports

NZ captain Williamson set to miss World Cup after knee injury

By AFP
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 20: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson walks to the nets during a nets session at the Bay Oval on November 20, 2019 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looks set to miss the one-day World Cup in India later this year after rupturing a knee ligament, it was announced Thursday.

The star batsman needs surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), New Zealand Cricket say.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was “unlikely” the 32-year-old would be ready to play in the ODI World Cup, which starts in October.

Williamson’s absence would be a major blow for the Black Caps, who have never won the World Cup but finished runners-up in the past two tournaments.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab,” Williamson said in a statement.

“It’s going to take some time but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Williamson jarred his knee attempting a catch in the opening game of the IPL last Friday, hobbling off the field with the help of two physios.

The New Zealander is one of cricket’s premier batsmen.

He played a crucial role as they clawed their way into the final of the 2019 World Cup, where Williamson was judged player of the tournament.

New Zealand fell agonisingly short — losing to England on a boundary countback in a nail-biting Super Over after a draw in the final.

Williamson stood down as New Zealand’s Test captain in December but is still the skipper of the ODI and T20 squads.

Previous article
Israel blasted after police attack Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI approaches LHC against JIT in rioting cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate cases registered against the...

Elections should be held with consensus of all stakeholders: Rana Sanaullah

Security forces conduct IBO in South Waziristan

Fifty years of Cheating the Constitution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.