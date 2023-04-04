NESPAK engaged on Mujahidin Hydropower Project

LAHORE: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has awarded the “Consultancy Services for Construction of Mujahidin Hydropower Project at Barando River, District Torghar” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the joint venture of ACE-NESPAK-BAK-AGES.

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood told media here on Tuesday that the project aimed to generate 6.95 MW of inexpensive and environmental friendly electricity through the hydropower project.

The main objective of the project is to reduce load shedding in the District Torghar. The consultant’s scope of services includes feasibility review, preparation of EPC bidding documents, evaluation and award of EPC contract, contract management, and assisting PEDO in fulfilling the employer’s obligations under the contract with EPC Contractor, he explained.

Dr Tahir Masood said, the joint venture of ACE-NESPAK-BAK-AGES brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project. NESPAK, in particular, has a proven track record in hydropower projects, having successfully completed several projects in Pakistan and other countries. The team, he added, is committed to delivering the project to the highest standards and within the specified time frame.

“The Mujahidin Hydropower Project is expected to have a significant impact on the local community by providing reliable and affordable electricity. It will also contribute to the country’s efforts to achieve its sustainable development goals by increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix,” he concluded.