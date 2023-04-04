ECP meets to step up preparations for Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Punjab polls delay case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday directed its official concerned to speed up the preparations for the conduct of general elections in Punjab on May 14.

According to the report of a private television, an important meeting of the ECP was held in Islamabad to review the decision of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. In the context of the Supreme Court verdict, important decisions were taken during the meeting, sources said.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Commission will contact the federal government soon to implement the Supreme Court verdict. The sources said the Election Commission’s advisory meeting has also been called for Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) press release said that a ‘consultative meeting’ has been convened to review the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Punjab elections. The electoral watchdog summoned the meeting at 11am on Wednesday to consult over the SC verdict on Punjab elections, declaring the watchdog’s order to postpone polls of the Punjab Assembly till Oct 8 “unconstitutional”.

The meeting would be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan.