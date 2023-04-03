Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar following Justice Isa’s action

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting chain of events, a special sitting of the federal cabinet Monday decided to withdraw the services of Registrar Supreme Court and asked him to report to the Establishment Division besides asking President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis.

The development came soon after the senior-most judge of the apex court, Justice Faez Isa, asked SC Registrar Ishrat Ali to step down immediately for “violating the constitution of Pakistan and the order of the court” presided by him on March 29, 2023.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet held at the Prime Minister House. The ministers considered in detail two-point agenda.

Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on different matters. The cabinet examined the issue of issuance of a circular by the Registrar Supreme Court against the order of Supreme Court. The cabinet decided to withdraw the services of Registrar Supreme Court and asked him to report to the Establishment Division.

Justice Isa advises SC Registrar Ishrat Ali to step down immediately

Justice Faez Isa advised Registrar of the apex court to relinquish the office as he does not have the requisite competence ability and understanding to hold this position.

Justice Isa wrote a letter to the SC Registrar and also advised him to withdraw the Circular issued by him on March 31 as he violated the constitution of Pakistan and the order of the court dated March 29, 2023.

Justice Isa also advised the Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Establishment Division through the Attorney General for Pakistan to recall the officer Ishrat Ali to prevent him from further damaging the reputation and integrity of the SC.

The SC justice also said to the secretaries to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Registrar Ishrat Ali in accordance with the applicable laws as he has apparently violated the court orders passed in Suo Motu Case No 4 of 2022.

In the letter, Justice Isa addressing the SC registrar said he does not have the power or authority to undo a judicial order, and the Chief Justice cannot issue administrative directions.

Justice Isa said, “In your best interest, and that of the Supreme Court, you should withdraw the Circular immediately, and inform all those who have sent it”.