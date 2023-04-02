LHC hears contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up for hearing a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday (today).

According to LHC roster on Sunday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the contempt of court plea filed by Advocate Shahid Rana against PML-N senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that the single bench rejected the contempt court petition earlier after which an appeal has been filed by the advocate challenging the verdict of the single bench.

The petitioner contended that Maryam Nawaz leveled allegations against the judges of the Supreme Court, adding that she had committed contempt, urging the court to punish her as per the law.

On March 30, a contempt plea was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz for scandalizing the senior judges.

The intra-court appeal filed by advocate Shahid Rana stated that Maryam Nawaz is the head of a major political party.

She accused the senior judges of the judiciary, the plea stated. He said that there is a proper platform to report If there is any objection against a judge.

Hereby, the court is urged to start contempt court proceedings against the PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.