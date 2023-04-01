Free flour scheme opposed: PPP unhappy with PML-N over ‘state of affairs’

ISLAMABAD: Amid simmering political turmoil in the country, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key member in the ruling PDM alliance, on Saturday strongly opposed the free flour distribution scheme introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has strongly opposed the scheme and presented their reservations in a cabinet meeting to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “The PML-N has initiated the Free Flour Scheme despite opposition from the coalition parties”, claimed an insider in the PPP who wants not be named.

Sources said the PML-N-led government is constantly ignoring the coalition parties. The Prime Minister made a mockery of the people when he went to the free flour distribution point via helicopter.

Sources within the PPP added the PPP had, instead, suggested distribution of money through BISP instead of free flour distribution. “There are many flaws in this scheme, which are evident from the distribution mechanism besides the way people are being humiliated is simply condemnable”, they regretted.

They recalled that the PPP had also pointed out problems in the distribution of free flour to people. “The PPP is disappointed that despite pointing out the problem the government started the free flour distribution,” sources added.

‘Mandokhail lashes out at PML-N ministers’

Meanwhile, PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail on Saturday lambasted the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) federal ministers – Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah over the IMF agreement and mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the PPP lawmaker, who also heads NA Committee on Affected Employees of federal government, criticised finance minister Ishaq Dar over his statement regarding ‘not compromising on the country’s nuclear programme’ given in the Senate.

Demanding a probe against PML-N senator, Qadir Mandokhail said that PPP would not compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile programme.

The PPP MNA also lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab IGP for mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue. “I told Rana Sanaullah to handle the situation wisely, but he failed in controlling the one person and the situation got worse.”

In response to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said, “it is good that Nawaz Sharif not coming back to Pakistan as PPP getting stronger on the political front.

Qadir Mandokhail also opposed the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “I am not in favor of imposing a ban on any political party, we must fight them politically”.