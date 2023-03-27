Unseen and unheard

The issue of refugees is a complex and pressing global concern. Millions of individuals around the world have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, and other forms of violence. These refugees often find themselves in precarious situations, without access to basic necessities such as shelter, food, and healthcare. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was established in 1950 with the mandate of protecting and supporting refugees around the world.

The agency has played a crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance to those in need, as well as advocating for the rights of refugees on a global scale. Despite the best efforts of the UNHCR, there are certain regions where the agency has fallen short in fulfilling its mandate. Two such regions are Malaysia and Pakistan, where the UNHCR offices have been criticized for their poor performance in addressing the needs of refugees. In Malaysia, the UNHCR has been criticized for failing to adequately protect refugees from arrest, detention, and deportation by the Malaysian government.

The country is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, and as such, it is not bound by its provisions. This has left refugees in a vulnerable position, with little recourse when it comes to seeking legal protection. The UNHCR in Malaysia has also been accused of failing to provide adequate assistance to refugees in terms of housing, healthcare, and education. Many refugees in Malaysia are forced to live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, with little access to basic services.

The government has a policy of detaining refugees and asylum seekers who are found to be in the country without proper documentation. This has led to a situation where refugees are often forced to live in hiding, unable to access essential services for fear of being discovered and detained. One example of this is the case of Syed Fawad Ali Shah, a Pakistani refugee journalist who was registered with UNHCR Malaysia. Fawad was abducted in Malaysia and taken to Pakistan, where he was held in detention for several months. He was subsequently released but now faces false charges filed by the police and the FIA cybercrime circle. His name has also been added to a stop list maintained by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency’s Immigration to prevent him from leaving the country and exposing corruption in Pakistani institutions.

Despite the danger he faces, the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have failed to provide Fawad with a safe haven. This has left him in a precarious situation, with little hope of escaping the persecution he faces. In Pakistan, the situation is equally dire. The country is home to millions of refugees, including Afghans, Bangladeshis, and Uyghurs. Many of these refugees live in makeshift camps or urban slums, without access to basic services such as healthcare, legal aid, education, and sanitation.

The UNHCR in Pakistan has been criticized for its lack of action in protecting refugees from forced deportation. This has led to situations where refugees are sent back to their home countries, where they face grave danger, imprisonment, or even death. One example of this is the situation facing the Uyghurs refugees in Pakistan. The Uyghurs are a Muslim minority group from China those have faced persecution and violence at the hands of the China government. Many have fled to neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Russia, India and Pakistan where they are seeking refuge. However, in Pakistan, the Uyghurs are not recognized as refugees. This has left them in a precarious situation, with little legal protection or access to basic services. In recent years, there have been reports of Uyghurs refugees being forcibly deported from Pakistan to China. The situation for refugees in Pakistan and Malaysia is complex and multifaceted, with a range of challenges that must be addressed by the UNHCR and other relevant actors.

One of the key issues facing refugees in these countries is the lack of legal protections afforded to them. In Malaysia, the country’s non-signatory status to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention has left refugees in a vulnerable position, with little legal recourse when it comes to seeking protection. The Malaysian government has a policy of detaining and deporting refugees who are found to be in the country without proper documentation, which has led to a situation where many refugees are forced to live in hiding, unable to access basic services for fear of being discovered. Similarly, in Pakistan, refugees face a range of legal challenges.

While Pakistan is a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, there are concerns that the country is not fully adhering to its obligations under the convention. This has led to situations where refugees are deported back to their home countries, where they may face persecution, imprisonment, or even death. In addition to these legal challenges, refugees in Pakistan and Malaysia also face a range of practical challenges when it comes to accessing basic services such as housing, healthcare, and education. Many refugees are forced to live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, which has led to a range of health issues.

There have been outbreaks of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and dengue fever, which have further exacerbated the challenges faced by refugees in these countries. The lack of access to education is also a significant challenge facing refugees in Pakistan and Malaysia. The UNHCR and other relevant actors must work to address these challenges and provide adequate support and protection to refugees in these countries.

This may involve working with the governments of Malaysia and Pakistan to ensure that refugees are afforded legal protections and are not subjected to forced deportation. It may also involve providing support for basic services such as housing, healthcare, and education, as well as working to combat discrimination and prejudice against refugees in these countries. One area where the UNHCR and other actors can make a significant difference is in the area of resettlement. Resettlement is the process of relocating refugees to a third country where they can rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.

However, resettlement is a complex and time-consuming process, and there are often far more refugees in need of resettlement than there are available spaces. In order to address this challenge, the UNHCR and other actors must work to increase the number of available resettlement spaces and to streamline the resettlement process. This may involve working with governments around the world to encourage them to accept more refugees for resettlement, as well as providing support to refugees to help them prepare for the resettlement process.