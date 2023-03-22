Khalilzad cautions government against banning PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan and the United Nations Zalmay Khalilzad again cautioned the government against taking extreme measures against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad noted there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

“The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as Enemy No 1 of the State. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments,” he said.