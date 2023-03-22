NATIONAL

Khalilzad cautions government against banning PTI

By Staff Report
US special representative for Afghan peace and reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad gestures as he speaks during a forum talk with Afghan director of TOLO news Lotfullah Najafizada, at the Tolo TV station in Kabul on April 28, 2019. - The United States and Afghanistan stressed the need for "intra-Afghan dialogue" when US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held talks on April 27, a palace statement said. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan and the United Nations Zalmay Khalilzad again cautioned the government against taking extreme measures against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. 

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad noted there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

“The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as Enemy No 1 of the State. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments,” he said. 
“The IMF support remains doubtful. If the steps mentioned take place, international support for #Pakistan will decline further. Political polarisation and violence will likely increase,” he added.
“I hope the Pakistani political leaders rise above destructive petty politics that undermine the national interest. If not, I hope the Supreme Court says no to being used in games that undermine the nation’s interests. I am becoming increasingly concerned about Pakistan,” concluded the US leader.
