PM inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated One School for All, Teleschool Pakistan-Mobile App to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12.

Inaugurating the revolutionary step of materializing the vision of digital education here in Islamabad, he emphasized on promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far flung areas as well as during catastrophes and pandemics.

He said we have to invest in our future generations to equip them with modern skills. He said vocational training centers should be established across Pakistan in cooperation with the provincial governments. He said private institutions can be hired in a transparent manner to impart skill education to students.

The Prime Minister called for supporting orphan and poor students through Education Endowment Fund. He said the federal government is also planning to help Balochistan Government in establishing Danish Schools in the province to provide quality education to the children.

Highlighting importance of quality teachers’ training, Shehbaz Sharif advised the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to chalk out a coordinated programme in consultation with provinces to equip teachers with modern education and skills. He said teachers’ attendance should be digitized.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also distributed chrome books among students. Earlier, briefing the audience, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said 22.8 million children are out of school in Pakistan and this initiative will certainly help cater to the educational needs of such students.

He said efforts are being made to make Islamabad a model territory in terms of provision of education by bringing the number of out of school children to zero. He said we are also focusing on teacher training and girls’ education.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal said digital content of high quality comprising around 6,000 video lessons has been created to impart education to students in all subjects through six digital channels. He said chrome books are also being provided to children with the cooperation of Google for Education.

