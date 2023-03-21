Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattles cities across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A massive earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes jolted parts of Pakistan. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Some agencies have also put the magnitude of the quake at 7.7. Witnesses said that the strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across Pakistan. People ran out of their houses and were sitting in streets reciting Quranic verses. TV footage also showed citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings after the quake shocks were felt.

The US Geological Survey said the quake rocked Afghanistan as well and the quake epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

Keeping in view the severe earthquake on Tuesday night, major government hospitals will remain on high alert in the federal capital.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the alert was issued to all the hospitals. The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal Government Polyclinic was also directed to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.

Earthquake tremors were felt across country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, Swabi, Lodhran, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Skardu, Kohat, Toba Tek Singh, Parachinar, Nowshera, and Khanewal.

It was not immediately clear whether the tremor had caused damage or casualties. Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi, Reuters reported.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Rescue 1122 director general Dr Khateer Ahmad said the department had received a phone call each from Swabi and Lower Dir on which rescue teams were despatched.

“No confirmed reports of any loss of life or property have been received yet. Rescue 1122 is on high alert and ready to provide services during any emergency,” he said.