FM Bilawal felicitates Iranian, Saudi counterparts on resumption of ties

In phone calls with his Saudi and Iranian counterparts, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday hailed the resumption of ties between the two countries and termed it a “harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region”.

The two regional heavyweights announced on March 10 a Chinese-brokered deal to restore ties seven years after they were severed. The deal is expected to see Iran and Saudi Arabia reopen their embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago.

In a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM Bilawal congratulated his counterpart on the normalisation of ties and appreciated the kingdom’s leadership “for this positive development”.

“The foreign minister added that this agreement will pave the way for initiation of meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region,” a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The two diplomats reaffirmed the “fraternal relations” between the two countries and reiterated their mutual commitment to “further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership”.

“They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries,” the FO added.

Separately, FM Bilawal also extended his warm felicitations to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. In the telephone call, he termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a “testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries”.

“The foreign minister also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process,” the FO statement said.

“Underscoring Pakistan’s close fraternal relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister stressed that the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries would serve as a harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region,” it added.

Taking note of the “upward trajectory” in Pakistan-Iran relations, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to “further intensify cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties”, the FO said.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said it was a “pleasure” to speak to his Saudi counterpart, adding that the two also discussed ways to bolster Pak-Saudi economic cooperation and trade.

He also said the same about his conversation with the Iranian foreign minister, saying that the two also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties.