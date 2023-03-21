ATC grants interim bail to Qureshi in two cases

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till April 10, in a case registered on charges of interference in state affairs and violence case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the interim-bail plea of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. As hearing began, the judge asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi what allegations were made in the FIR against him. At which Ali Bukhari, the counsel for the PTI leader, replied that his client had been accused of inciting workers to protest on arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in court in Toshakhana case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said that the court will see who conspired and who ordered the protest. The counsel requested to give a later date for next court appearance as his client had many cases pending against him in Lahore and Islamabad.

Upon which, the ATC judge granted interim bail till April 10.