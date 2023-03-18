Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to scale down tension in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension began following clashes erupted between supporters of the PTI chairman and the personnel of the law enforcement agencies during a bid to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Both sides have finalised Terms of Conditions (ToRs) related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters. As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants.

The PTI has nominated Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as focal person while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent police for communication. Furthermore, the PTI will cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes occurred on March 14 and 15.

It has also been decided that the Imran Khan’s party would hold public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI, as per the agreement, will also inform the administration five days prior to holding the rally.

The government will implement the guidelines formulated for the security of the PTI chief, the agreement states, adding that the party will submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.

The agreement will be submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which has halted the operation to arrest Imran Khan till 3pm today.

‘Punjab police agree to provide security to Imran’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the Punjab police have agreed to give security to Imran Khan.

Talking to media at the Lahore High Court on Friday, he said the party leadership met with Punjab IG Police and chief secretary and “we have settled our differences and present them before court today.”

Fawad criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the economic turmoil of the country. “No deal with the IMF has so far been finalized and Shehbaz Sharif is responsible for the destruction of this country,” he said.

“Every commodity, including petrol, has become expensive. People have stopped using vehicles as they have no money to buy petrol. They are dropping their children to school on foot. But the government is pursuing Imran Khan day and night,” he continued.

Fawad gave credit of peace in Lahore to Lahore High Court’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh. “We (PTI leadership) met with civil administration last night on his orders and sorted out differences,” the former minister added.