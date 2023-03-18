10 of same family dead in Kohistan house fire incident

KOHISTAN: Ten members of a same family, including women and children died and 13 others sustained injuries when a house caught fire and subsequently its roof collapsed in Siri Paye area of Lower Kohistan.

The incident occurred in wee hours of Friday, said District Emergency Officer Sajid Ali while talking to the media. He said that during the night, a sudden fire broke out in the house of Nawab Wali Muhammad Khan in Siri Paye area of Lower Kohistan.

He added that as a result of the fire, roof of the house collapsed and the residents were trapped underneath. The wife of Nawab Khan, his five daughters and three sons were killed on the spot while three others sustained multiple injuries.

Sajid Ali said that upon receiving information, Rescue 1122’s fire-brigade and ambulance immediately arrived at the scene and started rescue operation, but due to the intensity of the fire and the people trapped underneath, teams from Upper Kohistan and Shangla were also requested for help.

He said that during the search operation, Rescue 1122 rescued 13 people and shifted the injured to a hospital, where three of them are undertreatment.

The blaze was so intense that roof of the multi-storey house burnt quickly and later caved in.

Though the rescue and fire-fighters were still continuing their operations, due to the huge fire the whole house was destroyed and the cattle also burnt to death.

Rescue and fire-brigade personnel could not so far ascertain what cause the inferno.

The Lower Kohistan Rescue spokesperson told the media that an electrical short circuit ignited the fire that caused the home’s roof to collapse as the family slept.

PM expresses grief over Lower Kohistan fire incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the fire incident in Lower Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 10 persons of the same family, including women, children and men died and 13 others were injured when fire broke out in a house in Siri Paye area of Lower Kohistan.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of eternal peace and elevation of ranks in paradise to those killed in the incident.

He also directed to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.