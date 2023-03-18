Criminal gangs escalate activities in upper Sindh amid police operation

SUKKUR: Criminal activities have reportedly increased in upper Sindh areas in recent weeks, police said, as gangs of outlaws and dacoits appear to have intensified their operations following a police operation against them in several districts.

According to police officials, the dacoits have kidnapped seven people from various areas and have robbed several passengers on highways.

In one instance, a gang of outlaws blocked a section of the Karachi-Peshawar Indus Highway near Napar Kot in the Shikarpur district, robbing passengers of cash and valuables, and taking a passenger, Abdul Karim, hostage to their hideouts in the riverine area.

Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search for the hostage.

Moreover, relatives of the hostage have blocked the highway in protest against the police’s failure to protect the passengers and are demanding the immediate recovery of their loved ones.

In another incident, a group of dacoits kidnapped two car occupants in the Kandhra area near Rohri. However, the police chased the kidnappers and found the hostages’ car abandoned on a roadside.

They later received information that the kidnappers had released one of the hostages, who had reached his home safely.

The recent surge in criminal activity in upper Sindh areas is alarming and requires urgent action by law enforcement agencies, residents said.