China vows to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing, where he expressed China’s willingness to work with Islamabad to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in various fields.

Khan reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and their coordination on international and regional affairs, the Foreign Office said.

Additionally, Khan held an interactive session with leading Chinese think tanks, where they discussed the evolving regional and international scenario and the significance of China-Pakistan friendship.

Church leader calls for unity among Christians
