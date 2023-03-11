Two killed in IED attack on son of Yar Mohammad Rind

QUETTA: Two persons were killed and one injured after convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of MPA Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, was targeted by an IED blast near Nushman area of Bolan in district Kachhi of Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to Fahad Shah Rashidi, Assistant Commissioner, Dhadar, the vehicle of the bodyguards included in the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Nushman area of Bolan in district Kachhi, resultantly, two body guards of Mir Sardar Khan Rind namely Muhammad Umer Rind, son of Muhammad Siddique Rind, resident of Suran and Muhammad Hassan son of Bangul Khan Jatoe resident of Suran were killed while another bodyguard Muhammad Ramzan sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Dhadar Hospital for complications of codal formalities and treatment, respectively. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated.

Security forces cordoned off the area of the blast and started hunt for apprehending perpetrators of the crime.