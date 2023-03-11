NATIONAL

Two killed in IED attack on son of Yar Mohammad Rind

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Two persons were killed and one injured after convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of MPA Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, was targeted by an IED blast near Nushman area of Bolan in district Kachhi of Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to Fahad Shah Rashidi, Assistant Commissioner, Dhadar, the vehicle of the bodyguards included in the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Nushman area of Bolan in district Kachhi, resultantly, two body guards of Mir Sardar Khan Rind namely Muhammad Umer Rind, son of Muhammad Siddique Rind, resident of Suran and Muhammad Hassan son of Bangul Khan Jatoe resident of Suran were killed while another bodyguard Muhammad Ramzan sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Dhadar Hospital for complications of codal formalities and treatment, respectively. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated.

Security forces cordoned off the area of the blast and started hunt for apprehending perpetrators of the crime.

Previous article
Li Qiang takes reins as China’s new premier
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab elections: PTI expresses concern over non-provision of nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has expressed concerns over non-provision of nomination papers to party candidates ahead of general elections in Punjab. PTI...

Govt to resolve industrialists’ issues on priority basis: Sajid Turi

Balochistan CM okays Rs100m to resume ration supply to prisoners

KP Governor inaugurates Olive Festival at Tarnab Farm

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.