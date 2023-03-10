PTI Karachi invites applications from aspiring candidates for elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter has invited applications from potential candidates for the upcoming general elections 2023.

According to the party notification, applications have been sought from aspiring candidates for general seats and reserved seats for women.

The aspiring candidates have been directed to collect forms from Insaf House from March 13. The candidates could submit their applications till March 31, the notification. The parliamentary board will publish final list of candidates after getting approval from the party chairman.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for elections in Punjab to be held on April 30. “Polling for the election to the Punjab Assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced. It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.