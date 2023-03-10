NATIONAL

NAB seeks record of Farah Gogi’s property in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday widened the scope of investigation into the assets beyond means and money laundering case against Farah Khan Gogi and sought the record of all her property and assets from development authorities across Punjab.

In this connection, the accountability watchdog has written letters to all the development authorities across Punjab province, seeking details of property and assets registered in the name of Farah Khan Gogi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. The NAB, in its letters, sought the record of residential and commercial property registered in the names of Farah Khan Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel and also of the property that had been bought and sold.

It is to be noted here that NAB notices had also been issued to Farah Khan Gogi in the Rs841 million bank transactions case. The NAB also sought the FBR returns details of Farah Gogi from 2016 to 2021.

 

