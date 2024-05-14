Two women among five killed in IED blast in South Waziristan

Police say explosion occurred inside a house in Tangi Badinzai area

DI KHAN: Five persons, including two women, were killed in an explosion occurred inside a house in the South Waziristan district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred inside a house located in the Tangi Badinzai area of the district and was reportedly caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

The family had recently moved into the house, according to police’s initial reports.

Earlier, a private school for girls in Shiwah Tehsil of North Waziristan was blown up and destroyed with explosives.

The only private girls’ school in North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was destroyed on the night of May 8.

Describing the incident, a police official told The Express Tribune about how armed and masked assailants forcibly entered the premises, overpowering the night watchman who suffered serious injuries during the ordeal.

The police reportedly began investigations after gathering evidence from the school following the incident.