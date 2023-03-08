PTI’s legal team fails to secure protective bail for Imran in three cases

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal team on Wednesday failed to secure protective bails for former prime minister Imran Khan in three different FIRs, following its failure to reach a consensus over appearance of Imran Khan before the court.

The PTI’s legal team approached the LHC for filing protective bails in two FIRs registered with the Ramana Police Station in Islamabad in connection with Imran Khan’s arrival at the Judicial Complex. They also filed a protective bail in an FIR registered with the Bijli Road Police Station in Quetta, Balochistan.

The PTI’s legal team held talks with the LHC’s Additional Registrar, in which the latter emphasized, according to law, presence of the accused in court is a basic principle of protective bail. He added that all judges had left for their homes and that the office would fix the protective bails, but the petitioner and his team must be present in court.

At which, the PTI counsel replied that the police officials have cordoned off Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, making it impossible for him to appear in court. The additional registrar responded that the PTI’s legal team should return tomorrow with the petitioner, and their petitions would be fixed for hearing.

The PTI’s legal team had to take back their petitions and returned “empty handed.”

The protective bails were sought in two FIRs registered with the Ramana Police Station under different sections, including section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, during Imran Khan’s arrival at the judicial complex in Islamabad. The third protective bail was sought in an FIR registered with the Bijli Road Police Station in Quetta under different sections, including 153-A, 124-A, and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

One of the cases registered with the Ramna Police Station was on a complaint of Station House Officer Rasheed Ahmed. The complaint states that a mob, led by PTI chairman Imran Khan, chanted slogans and tried to enter the Judicial Complex in G-11/1 forcefully. The charged mob carried weapons, held batons, and stones, and threatened officials while damaging official property. They also broke the main gate, tore the cause list and broke furniture.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, along with 19 other PTI leaders and 250 activists, were nominated in the FIR. A second FIR was registered against 20 PTI leaders and 150 activists for almost identical charges.

The failure to secure the protective bails is a significant setback for Imran Khan and the PTI’s legal team. They will now have to wait until tomorrow to present their case before the LHC.