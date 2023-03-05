PM lauds Doha’s ‘continued support’ for Pakistan’s development

Discusses range of issues of mutual interest with emir of Qatar soon after reaching Doha

Says he will share Pakistan’s perspective on challenges facing LDCs’ at UN conference

DOHA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday and appreciated the country’s “continued support” for Pakistan’s development initiatives.

The two leaders held talks on a range of issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to further enhance excellent cooperation in economic and investment areas between Pakistan and Qatar, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press statement issued here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Shehbaz was received by Qatar’s emir soon after his arrival in Doha.

Soon after his arrival in Doha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Least Developed Countries (LDC) Conference being held in Doha, Qatar, today.

The statement said the emir “highly appreciated” the contribution by Pakistani workers in the development of Qatar and “particularly praised the role played by the Pakistani security personnel towards successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha”.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz appreciated Qatar’s continued support for Pakistan’s development initiatives and highlighted the enormous potential for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

“He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar and discussed ways and means to enhance collaboration in the areas of bilateral investment, trade, and export of skilled and highly skilled manpower from Pakistan,” the PMO said.

The emir welcomed PM Shehbaz to Qatar and expressed his “keen interest in enhancing economic ties between Qatar and Pakistan”. He reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment and continued support for Pakistan’s development agenda, the statement said.

The PMO said that the premier extended an invitation to the emir to visit Pakistan which was “accepted with great pleasure”.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaches Qatar on a two-day visit to attend the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, 5th March, 2023.

Earlier today, the premier had arrived in Doha on a two-day visit to attend the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

‘Will share Pakistan’s perspective on challenges facing LDCs’

Upon his arrival in Doha, PM Shehbaz tweeted: “Just reached Doha, Qatar on the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar to attend the 5th UN conference on LDCs. I will share Pakistan’s perspective on the socio-economic challenges facing LDCs in Asia and Africa.”

Least Developed Countries have been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic & geo-strategic disruption in food & energy supply chains. These global events have left them vulnerable. LDCs will be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy

The premier further said LDCs had been “badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruption in food and energy supply chains”, adding that the global events had left the said countries vulnerable.

“LDCs will be better served by putting welfare at the centre of public policy,” Shehbaz asserted.

The PMO also shared a video of the premier arriving in Doha where he was greeted by the Gulf state’s officials. Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal could also be seen accompanying him.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the conference.

The 5th UN Conference on LDCs (LDC5) is taking place in the Qatari capital from March 5 to 9. Afghanistan and Myan­mar, two of the poorest countries, are not present at the Doha meeting of 46 LDC members because their governments are not recognised by UN members.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role on UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as the chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDCs chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs by consensus, and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.