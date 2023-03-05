NATIONAL

Maryam mocks Imran, asks Nawaz to lend some ‘courage’ to PTI chief

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and asked her father Nawaz Sharif to lend some of his courage to the PTI chief who had allegedly escaped from his residence Zaman Park fearing arrest.

In a statement on Twitter, she mocked the PTI chief, saying that despite being innocent, her father Nawaz Sharif flew back to Pakistan from London with his daughter’s support and courted his arrest, unlike a “thief[referring to Imran] who would use daughters of others as a shield”.

Maryam Nawaz further criticised the former prime minister, stating that “people can now differentiate between a national leader and a ‘phony’.”

Reacting to the unruly behaviour of PTI workers, Maryam Nawaz called on Imran Khan to be ‘brave’ and surrender to the police. She also criticized PTI workers for their alleged unruly behaviour and quipped Imran Khan that he should not panic.

“Today the nation has recognized who is brave and who is a coward. Be brave and surrender yourself to the law,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted. “This is not the first time the law has come knocking on the doors of those in power. Don’t panic, and don’t let your workers create chaos,” she concluded.

Previous article
PM lauds Doha’s ‘continued support’ for Pakistan’s development
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Disgruntled’ Hamza may return next week

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to return to Pakistan next week after spending two and a...

Minister pledges safety for Aurat March after NOC refusal on security grounds

Leader says people given decision in favour of PTI even before elections

Pakistan stands besides Turkey in difficult time after deadly earthquake

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.