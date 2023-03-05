Maryam mocks Imran, asks Nawaz to lend some ‘courage’ to PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and asked her father Nawaz Sharif to lend some of his courage to the PTI chief who had allegedly escaped from his residence Zaman Park fearing arrest.

In a statement on Twitter, she mocked the PTI chief, saying that despite being innocent, her father Nawaz Sharif flew back to Pakistan from London with his daughter’s support and courted his arrest, unlike a “thief[referring to Imran] who would use daughters of others as a shield”.

Maryam Nawaz further criticised the former prime minister, stating that “people can now differentiate between a national leader and a ‘phony’.”

Reacting to the unruly behaviour of PTI workers, Maryam Nawaz called on Imran Khan to be ‘brave’ and surrender to the police. She also criticized PTI workers for their alleged unruly behaviour and quipped Imran Khan that he should not panic.

“Today the nation has recognized who is brave and who is a coward. Be brave and surrender yourself to the law,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted. “This is not the first time the law has come knocking on the doors of those in power. Don’t panic, and don’t let your workers create chaos,” she concluded.