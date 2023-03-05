‘Financial irregularities’: NAB seeks property, assets details of ex-accountability czar, family

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has broadened the scope of investigation against former accountability czar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mirza Shahzad Akbar over alleged irregularities.

The accountability watchdog’s Lahore Bureau has sought record and details of property owned by Shahzad Akbar and his family members, asking the development authorities in the province to provide details by March 6.

According to details, the NAB has accused the former special assistant of committing irregularities in the amount recovered from Britain and brought to Pakistan.

Earlier in 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar for allegedly owning assets beyond proven means.

Later, Islamabad police registered a case against former aide to prime minister Shahzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza and former director-general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi over conspiracy, forgery and misuse of public office.

The Secretariat police station registered a case against Shahzad Akbar, Sophia Mirza and former DG-FIA Sanaullah Abbasi on the complaint of Umar Farooq Zahoor — Mirza’s former -husband — for record tampering, forgery and misuse of public office.

Umar Farooq Zahoor engaged lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq to represent him at all forums in relation to this matter. The complainant, in his application, alleged that Sophia and Akbar conspired to create a fabricated story against him and with the support of Sanaullah Abbasi filed false and bogus cases.