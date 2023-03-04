Police arrest eight suspected militants in Lahore and Sargodha

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed to have arrested eight militants from proscribed outfits during separate raids in Lahore and Sargodha, according to a statement on Saturday.

The statement noted that law enforcement officials and the CTD team apprehended five suspects in Lahore and three in Sargodha, and also seized explosives, detonators, and related equipment that the suspects were allegedly planning to use in terrorist activities.

During this week, the CTD, with the support of law enforcement personnel, conducted 382 combing operations, resulting in the arrest of 59 suspects, while 18,020 individuals were checked.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has witnessed terrorist groups carrying out attacks across the country with near impunity.

Since the breakdown of talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November, the militant group has increased its attacks, targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan-bordering areas.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also intensified their violent activities and established ties with the outlawed TTP.

In February, the TTP conducted a high-profile attack on Karachi Police Headquarters, while in January, a powerful suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines claimed the lives of 84 people and left many others injured.