LHC moved for contempt proceedings against Imran

LAHORE: A group of lawyers on Saturday filed identical petitions in the Lahore High Court, seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on the charges of causing “hooliganism and pandemonium” outside high courts of Islamabad and Lahore.

The group of lawyers including: Bashir Ahmad Chohan, Mashkoor Hussain, Naeem Qamar and Nadeem Sarwar filed identical petitions with the Lahore High Court (LHC), contending that Imran Khan appeared in the courts on Friday with a “cluster of people and committed contempt of court.”

They alleged that former prime minister had made a common tradition of getting favourable court decisions forcibly by hurling threats, adding that the petitioners accused Imran Khan of dividing the judiciary even after getting “judgments in his choice.”

The petitioners submitted that the PTI chief tried to make court decisions that were against him controversial on social media. The PTI chairman and his followers created a ruckus outside the LHC and Islamabad High Court on purpose so that Imran Khan could skip the court hearings, the petitioners added.

The petitioners prayed the court to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI Chief Imran Khan for storming the Islamabad Judicial Complex along with his supporters, damaging the government buildings and appearing before the court while raising slogans.