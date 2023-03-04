Citizen accuses PTI former law minister, grandson of hurling life threats over monetary issue

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

RAWALPINDI: A citizen has lodged a complaint with police against former law minister Punjab Basharat Raja and his grandson, accusing them of hurling life threats to him over a monetary fraud allegedly committed by the grandson of PTI leader, informed sources on Friday.

The complaint was lodged with police Station Morgah by Mr Navid Nafees on which the police investigators had summoned both parties for inquiry, the sources said. According to sources, Navid Nafees, in the application, told police that he is property dealer by profession and had contracted a plot deal with Fahad Shafique through Raja Shah Nawaz, the grandson of Basharat Raja, former law minister.

He said that his party had paid full amount to owner of plot from which Raja Shah Nawaz pocketed Rs 1.4 million. He said that Raja Shah Nawaz had also admitted all these facts in a jirga and pledged to return the amount he had embezzled.

Later, the applicant said, Raja Shah Nawaz had refused to return the amount and started hurling threats at him that his grand-father Raja Basharat had served as minister in PTI government and threatening to kidnap the applicant and his family and kill them.

The applicant appealed to the police to register a case against Raja Shah Nawaz and his grandfather, Basharat Raja, and to provide him with security. Police accepted the complaint for legal action and summoned both parties for inquiry.