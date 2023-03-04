Inequality in the Modern era

Inequality is perhaps the biggest threat to people in the modern society of today and almost any human being can perceive the fact that the increase of inequality is a pressing issue. It is a dreadful truth to say that one must endure some sort of inequality at least once in their lifetime. It may include a bunch of discernible inequality issues likewise economic inequality, social inequality, healthcare inequality, educational inequality, income inequality, and gender inequality, all of which are concerns that surround us every day, yet are not being dealt sufficiently as issues where change needs to be brought about. Economic inequality and its diminution are one of the biggest challenges of any country. The widening gap between the rich and poor has largely excluded the poor from the benefit of growth. The most prominent expression of inequality in Pakistan, a country where the contribution of the rural population is as high 64 percent, is in the dispensation of farmland among rural households.

The top one percent of farmers possess as much as 20 percent of the farm area while the top 20 percent possess 69 percent. And the most unprivileged farmer has only 0.3 hectares on average. So this way, large tracts of land are hoarded by the feudal class which aids the government or to collect surplus land revenues by itself. The inflating gap between the rich and the poor is due to state capture by the elites. Feudal lords, urban property owners, military establishments and shareholders of large corporations are the most invincible groups of a society that have obtained wide-ranging tax exemptions and privileged access to bank credits and public resources. They also get minimal control by regulatory agencies.

The continued levying of minimal tax ultimately results in the downfall of the economy. Now, the country is on the verge of not creating enough jobs for a majority of the youth entering the labour force annually. These youth are either unemployed or idle and vulnerable to the appeal of religious extremism, violence and any other form of crime.

Moreover, a sense of deprivation and estrangement among the people of the least developed or impoverished areas incites disparities in a country. Under the guise of the Republic, some people are ardent supporters of monarchy and intend to use racial divisiveness to lodge in power.

Inequality is an inevitable feature of our society that persists in the modern era, whether it is gender inequality or inequalities in social class. These inequalities had remained the part of old times and are still here to the present day, yet don’t seem to be changing soon, even though the government is still claiming that it has already uprooted such stereotypes and social class discrimination. Society tends to overcome inequality based on gender, race and other social characteristics. Furthermore, the government is trying hard to make advancement in its legislative frameworks, and subsidizes low social class businessmen or poor people. They let their people believe that racial discrimination no longer impedes or affects the development of minorities. For this, our attitude must incline towards solidarity and building a better future for children.

Racism is the rich’s main weapon in the class struggle they are winning, and Pakistan’s middle class is shrinking by the day. The rising unemployment among educated workers has partly resulted in a decline in value-added exports caused by burgeoning competitive pressures in an escalating process of globalization. The trapping of inherited wealth that leads to extreme discrimination among individuals in terms of their race, gender and ethnicity must be cut down as soon as possible. There is a need to emphasize the role and emergence of the middle class in Pakistan, which can effectively promote social and political change in a better way.

Inequality of income between nations imposes a major contentious issue as compared to inequality of income within a country. Some countries are full of natural resources, have a favourable climate, and possess raw materials but they lack sufficient capital equipment, accessibility, and ease to exploit them. Extremes of weather incline to impact more heavily on such countries as are unable to cope with such extremes than those economically developed countries that tend to at least help themselves. To resolve it, developed countries play their effective role by giving aid to indigent countries so that they can stand on the firm pillars of the economy.

In a modern society where Gender inequality is still a norm, women are paid less than men for the same job even women don’t get equal education opportunities. A large number of women reside behind glass ceilings, deprived of maternal facilities and let them die. Women’s rights are highly undermined by male-dominated society where dominance and responsibility of society are beholden to men, turning the ever-growing society into modern dystopia.

Women and men usually take an equal start in their career but the problem starts when their childcare responsibilities come in their path and eventually initiates the claims of companies about pay gap among men and women and rise to its peak when absence due to maternity leave of up to six months comes. No matter how much a woman thrive in her career; she couldn’t get the post of manager or other posts alike. Even in schools, different subjects are assigned to girls and boys and boys can’t be allowed to study home economics. Similarly, in sports, girl’s colleges and schools get a small share of the budget, and are often excluded from participation in competitions. The salaries of women in professional women’s sports teams are very low compared to men’s average. Now women of low-income countries where they are not permitted to work outside their homes, have started working by operating a paving machine on a road.

